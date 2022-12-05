Dolly Parton Joins TikTok: 'What Did I Miss?'

Country icon Dolly Parton made her TikTok debut on Sunday.

“I have arrived!,” read the first post, which features a video montage of the singer through the years.

Follow-up posts were captioned “Hey TikTok! What did I miss?” and “Better late than never!”

One post has a clip of Parton, 76, telling fans: “I’ve officially joined TikTok, so hit that follow button and stay tuned for more.”

In the first 16 hours on the social media platform, Parton racked up more than 417,000 followers.

Parton’s social media team has already earned her 5.5 million followers on both Twitter and Instagram and 7.1 million followers on Facebook.