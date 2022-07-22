Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn React To Twist On 'Jolene' On 'AGT'

Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn added their voices to the chorus of praise for Chapel Hart’s performance on this week’s episode of America’s Got Talent.

The country trio’s 2021 twist on Dolly Parton’s 1970 hit “Jolene” got a standing ovation and earned a coveted “golden buzzer,” which lets them advance to the live shows.

Parton retweeted video of the "You Can Have Him Jolene" audition on Wednesday and wrote: “What a fun new take on my song. Carl's birthday is today so I think I'll hang on to him, and I'm not notifying Jolene that today is his birthday."

What a fun new take on my song, @ChapelHartBand! Carl's birthday is today so I think I'll hang on to him, and I'm not notifying Jolene that today is

his birthday 😉 #AGT https://t.co/UFiT1AH84R — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) July 20, 2022

Chapel Hart – Danica Hart, Trea Swindle and Devynn Hart – replied: “Here (sic) ye! Here (sic) ye! The QUEEN has spoken!!! And can somebody call the mortician cause we just died a little bit.”

An account for Lynn, 90, also shared the performance and added: “I love it, ladies. Now I’m wondering what you might be able to do with one of my songs.” It included the hashtags “breakingthrough,” “girlpower” and “stillwomanenough.”

Chapel Hart was overwhelmed. “[Dolly Parton] and [Loretta Lynn] IN THE SAME DAY?!?!? WHAT IS LIFE ?!?!?,” the trio wrote on social media, adding several “head exploding” emojis.

Formed in 2014, Chapel Hart has released two studio albums and an EP. They shared a video for "You Can Have Him Jolene" last year.

On AGT, Danica explained the group has struggled to get noticed in Nashville “but it’s been kind of hard when, I think country music doesn’t always look like us.”

Watch the audition below: