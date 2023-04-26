Dolly Parton To Preview Rock Album At ACM Awards

Dolly Parton said she will preview her forthcoming rock album with a performance next month of the lead single, “World on Fire.”

“It’s kind of fitting to the times … ‘Liar, liar, the world’s on fire, whatcha gonna do when it all burns down,’” the country legend said Tuesday on GMA. “So, it’s really kind of about the times and how we can do a little better if we try, to try to heal the divide and just get along a little better. And so, it’s really got a great message to it, but it’s also good and solid – kind of like a rock anthem.”

Parton will debut “World on Fire,” which she wrote, at the 58th ACM Awards, which she is co-hosting with Garth Brooks on May 11.

Parton, 77, announced she was recording a rock album after learning last May that she was being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In January, she revealed artists featured on the album include Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks, P!nk, Brandi Carlile, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler, former Journey singer Steve Perry and John Fogerty.

She said Rock Star will include covers of classics like Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven” (a song she covered on her 2002 album Halos & Horns) and The Rolling Stones’ “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.”