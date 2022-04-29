Dolly Parton Will Accept Rock Hall Induction 'Gracefully'

Dolly Parton said Friday she will “gracefully” accept if she is chosen to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year.

Last month, the country music icon said on social media she was taking herself out of consideration.“Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated … I don’t feel that I have earned that right,” she said at the time. “I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.”

But, during an appearance on Morning Edition, Parton changed her tune.

“It was always my belief that the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame was for people in rock music. I have found out lately it’s not necessarily that,” she explained. “But, if they can’t go there to be recognized, where do they go? So I just felt like I would be taking away from someone that maybe deserved it, certainly more than me since I never considered myself a rock artist. But obviously, there’s more to it than that.”

Parton is one of seven first-time nominees on this year’s list, which was announced in February.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame had previously said it was too late to pull her name off the ballot, which had already been sent to 1,100 voters.

In the online public vote, which ends Friday, Parton was in fifth place as of 6 p.m. ET behind Duran Duran, Eminem, Pat Benatar and Eurythmics. The top five selected by the public will be tallied along with the other ballots to determine the 2022 inductees, which will be announced in May.