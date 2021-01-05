Dr. Dre 'Doing Great' After Suffering Brain Aneurysm

Music mogul and hip hop icon Dr. Dre is in a Los Angeles hospital after suffering a brain aneurysm.

"I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team," read a message on the 55-year-old's Instagram. "I will be out of the hospital and back home soon." Dre gave a shout out to "all the great medical professionals" at the hospital.

LL Cool J tweeted that "Dre is recovering nicely."

Dre, whose full name is Andre Young, was rushed by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Monday, TMZ reported.

A number of music stars shared well wishes on social media, including G-Eazy and Stevie Van Zandt. Ice Cube tweeted: “Send your love and prayers to the homie Dr. Dre" and Missy Elliott shared: "Prayers up for Dr. Dre and his family for healing & Strength over his mind & body."

Dre is in the midst of a divorce battle with estranged wife Nicole. He has six children ranging in age from 19 to 39.

This article has been updated since it was first published.