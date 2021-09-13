Drake Makes History With 9 Of 10 Biggest Songs In U.S.

Canada’s Drake had nine of the Top 10 songs in the U.S. last week, including the Top 5.

The rap superstar has 21 tracks on the Billboard Hot 100 dated Sept. 18, which represents sales, streams and radio airplay in the U.S. for the week that ended Sept. 9. All are off his new album Certified Lover Boy.

The only non-Drake song in the Top 10 is “Stay” by The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber, which is at No. 6.

Drake is the first artist in the 63-year history of the chart to have nine songs in the Top 10 at the same time and the first since The Beatles in 1964 to hold the Top 5 spots. (In 2018, Drake set a new record by earning seven spots in the Top 10.)

“Way 2 Sexy” ft. Future and Young Thug debuted at the top of the Hot 100, giving Drake his ninth No. 1 hit – and surpassing Bieber as the Canadian artist with the most No. 1 hits on the chart.

With a total of 54, Drake holds the record for the most Top 10 hits in the U.S. – far surpassing runner-up Madonna’s 38.

With Certified Lover Boy topping the U.S. album chart in its first week, Drake joins Bieber, BTS and Taylor Swift as the only acts to debut at No. 1 on both the Billboard 200 and Billboard Hot 100.

No doubt celebrating Drake’s success this week is Right Said Fred, the ‘90s pop act behind the hit “I’m Too Sexy.” That song was No. 1 on the Billboard 100 in 1992 and then interpolated in Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do,” which was No. 1 in 2017, and now in Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy.”