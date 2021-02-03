Drake Nominated For NAACP Image Awards

Drake is among the nominees at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards, which were announced Tuesday.

The Canadian rap star is up for Outstanding Male Artist and has two nominations in the Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song category – for “Laugh Now, Cry Later” and his Future collaboration “Life Is Good.”

Beyoncé rules the list with nominations for Outstanding Female Artist, Music Video/Visual Album (for Black Is King and Brown Skin Girl), Soul/R&B Song (“Black Parade”), Hip Hop/Rap Song and Duo, Group or Collaboration - Contemporary (“Savage Remix” by Megan Thee Stallion).

Beyoncé’s streaming special Black Is King is also nominated for Outstanding Variety Show - Series or Special.

Also up for Image Awards are Doja Cat, John Legend, H.E.R. and Big Sean. Check out the list of nominations in music categories below.

The NAACP Image Awards will be handed out March 27.

Outstanding New Artist

Chika

Doja Cat

D Smoke

Giveon

Skip Marley

Outstanding Male Artist

Big Sean

Black Thought

Charlie Wilson

Drake

John Legend

Outstanding Female Artist

Beyoncé

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Ledisi

Alicia Keys

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

I Can’t Breathe– H.E.R.

Anything For You– Ledisi

Black is King– Beyonce´

Brown Skin Girl– Beyoncé feat WizKid, SAINt JHN, Blu Ivy Carter

Do It– Chloe x Halle

Outstanding Album

Alicia– Alicia Keys

b7– Brandy

Bigger Love– John Legend

Chilombo– Jhené Aiko

The Wild Card– LEDISI

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Music from the Netflix Film) – Branford Marsalis

Insecure: Music from the HBO Original Series– Various Artists

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey– Various Artists

Soul Original Motion Picture Soundtrack– Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste and Tom MacDougall

The First Ladies of Gospel: The Clark Sisters Biopic Soundtrack– Donald Lawrence

Outstanding Soul/R&B Song

“I Can’t Breathe” – H.E.R.

“Anything For You” – LEDISI

“S. feat. H.E.R” – Jhené Aiko

“Black Parade” – Beyoncé

“Do It” – Chloe x Halle

Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song

“Deep Reverence feat. Nipsey Hussle” – Big Sean

“Savage Remix” – Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé

“Cool Off” – Missy Elliott

“Laugh Now, Cry Later” – Drake

“Life Is Good” – Future & Drake

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration - Traditional

Alicia Keys feat. Jill Scott – Jill Scott

Chloe x Halle – Wonder What She Thinks Of Me

Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis feat. Babyface – He Don’t Know Nothin’ Bout It

Kem feat. Toni Braxton – Live Out Your Love

Ledisi and PJ Morton – Anything For You

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration - Contemporary

Alicia Keys feat. Khalid – “So Done”

Big Sean feat. Nipsey Hussle – “Deep Reverence”

Chloe x Halle – “Do It”

Jhené Aiko feat. H.E.R. – “B.S."

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé – “Savage Remix”

Outstanding International Song

“Blessed” – Buju Banton

“Lockdown” – Original Koffee

“Pressure (Remix)” – Original Koffee feat. Buju Banton

“Tanana” – Davido feat. Tiwa Savage

“Temptation” – Tiwa Savage