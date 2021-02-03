Drake Nominated For NAACP Image Awards
Drake is among the nominees at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards, which were announced Tuesday.
The Canadian rap star is up for Outstanding Male Artist and has two nominations in the Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song category – for “Laugh Now, Cry Later” and his Future collaboration “Life Is Good.”
Beyoncé rules the list with nominations for Outstanding Female Artist, Music Video/Visual Album (for Black Is King and Brown Skin Girl), Soul/R&B Song (“Black Parade”), Hip Hop/Rap Song and Duo, Group or Collaboration - Contemporary (“Savage Remix” by Megan Thee Stallion).
Beyoncé’s streaming special Black Is King is also nominated for Outstanding Variety Show - Series or Special.
Also up for Image Awards are Doja Cat, John Legend, H.E.R. and Big Sean. Check out the list of nominations in music categories below.
The NAACP Image Awards will be handed out March 27.
Outstanding New Artist
Chika
Doja Cat
D Smoke
Giveon
Skip Marley
Outstanding Male Artist
Big Sean
Black Thought
Charlie Wilson
Drake
John Legend
Outstanding Female Artist
Beyoncé
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Ledisi
Alicia Keys
Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album
I Can’t Breathe– H.E.R.
Anything For You– Ledisi
Black is King– Beyonce´
Brown Skin Girl– Beyoncé feat WizKid, SAINt JHN, Blu Ivy Carter
Do It– Chloe x Halle
Outstanding Album
Alicia– Alicia Keys
b7– Brandy
Bigger Love– John Legend
Chilombo– Jhené Aiko
The Wild Card– LEDISI
Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Music from the Netflix Film) – Branford Marsalis
Insecure: Music from the HBO Original Series– Various Artists
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey– Various Artists
Soul Original Motion Picture Soundtrack– Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste and Tom MacDougall
The First Ladies of Gospel: The Clark Sisters Biopic Soundtrack– Donald Lawrence
Outstanding Soul/R&B Song
“I Can’t Breathe” – H.E.R.
“Anything For You” – LEDISI
“S. feat. H.E.R” – Jhené Aiko
“Black Parade” – Beyoncé
“Do It” – Chloe x Halle
Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song
“Deep Reverence feat. Nipsey Hussle” – Big Sean
“Savage Remix” – Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé
“Cool Off” – Missy Elliott
“Laugh Now, Cry Later” – Drake
“Life Is Good” – Future & Drake
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration - Traditional
Alicia Keys feat. Jill Scott – Jill Scott
Chloe x Halle – Wonder What She Thinks Of Me
Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis feat. Babyface – He Don’t Know Nothin’ Bout It
Kem feat. Toni Braxton – Live Out Your Love
Ledisi and PJ Morton – Anything For You
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration - Contemporary
Alicia Keys feat. Khalid – “So Done”
Big Sean feat. Nipsey Hussle – “Deep Reverence”
Chloe x Halle – “Do It”
Jhené Aiko feat. H.E.R. – “B.S."
Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé – “Savage Remix”
Outstanding International Song
“Blessed” – Buju Banton
“Lockdown” – Original Koffee
“Pressure (Remix)” – Original Koffee feat. Buju Banton
“Tanana” – Davido feat. Tiwa Savage
“Temptation” – Tiwa Savage
