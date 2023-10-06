Drake Says He 'Won't Make Music For A Little Bit'

After releasing his long-awaited new album, For All The Dogs, earlier this morning (October 6), Drake says he is looking to take some time off from making music.

On his SiriusXM show, Table For One, the Toronto rapper said he needs to focus instead on his health and would like to pursue some other projects.

“I probably won’t make music for a little bit," he said. "I'm gonna be honest. I got some other things I need to do for some people that I made promises to."

"I'm gonna be real with you," he continued. "I need to focus on my health first and foremost and I'll talk about that soon enough. It's nothing crazy but I want people to be healthy in life and I've been having the craziest problems for years with my stomach... I need to focus on my health and get right, so I'm going to do that."

Earlier this year, Drake teased the idea of making a "graceful exit" from music, telling Lil Yachty, "I think I'm at the point now where I just wanna, like, and I feel like maybe we talked about this the other day, but I feel like I'm kind of introducing the concept in my mind of a graceful exit."

Drake has been quite the prolific songwriter of late, releasing four full-lengths in the past three years, on top of multiple one-off singles and touring.

Meanwhile, as the world wakes up to For All The Dogs, not everyone is thrilled by the final tracklist. Some fans are calling Drake a liar for promoting a track with Nicki Minaj, who failed to appear on the final product. He has yet to address why she is absent.

Drake will be back in Canada tonight for his It's All A Blur tour. He wraps up the tour in his hometown of Toronto with two nights at the Scotiabank Arena.