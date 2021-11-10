Drake, Travis Scott Attended Astroworld After-Party: Report

Drake and Travis Scott partied at a Houston arcade restaurant following their appearances at the Astroworld Festival, where eight people died and hundreds of fans were injured.

Neither rapper was aware of the “severity of the situation” at the festival site when they showed up at a Dave & Buster’s.

“No one including the police had publicly confirmed the gravity of the events that had taken place,” TMZ reported.

“We're told when someone told Travis at Dave & Buster's about the tragedy, he immediately left the party. This seems to support the notion he didn't know.”

Astroworld Festival Tragedy: iHeartRadio.ca Music News Coverage

Scott made two statements about the tragedy on Saturday and Drake shared a message late Monday. Drake returned to his Toronto home on Tuesday.

Astroworld attendee Evan Pond, a 16-year-old from Simcoe, Ont., told CTV News on Tuesday about the terrifying moments he was on the ground struggling to breathe.

“It's terrible to think about it, but if I didn't get up when I did, I feel like I might have died,” he said. Pond recalled seeing other fans coughing up blood, vomiting or passed out on the ground. “I was kind of in shock. I didn't really believe it was going on.”