Dua Lipa, Elton John React To DaBaby Comments

Dua Lipa said Tuesday she is “surprised and horrified” and Elton John said he was "shocked" by comments rapper DaBaby made on stage at a music festival this past weekend.

“I really don’t recognize this as the person I worked with,” read an Instagram Story from the pop star, who featured DaBaby on a remix of her hit “Levitating.”

“I know my my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGBTQ community.”

Lipa wrote: “We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS.”

During his set at Rolling Loud in Miami Gardens, Florida, the rapper told the crowd: “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS – any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two or three weeks – put your cellphone light up … Fellas, if you ain’t sucking n***a d**k in the parking lot, put your cellphone light up.”

Clips of DaBaby’s words quickly made the rounds on social media, leading to accusations of homophobia.

On Wednesday, John tweeted: "We've been shocked to read about the HIV misinformation and homophobic statements made at a recent DaBaby show. This fuels stigma and discrimination and is the opposite of what our world needs to fight the AIDS epidemic.

"We need to break down the myths and judgements and not fuel these. Homophobic and HIV mistruths have no place in our society and industry and as musicians, we must spread compassion and love for the most marginalised people in our communities. A musician’s job is to bring people together."

DaBaby took to Instagram Stories on Monday to declare that people who did not pay to attend his performance should “shut the f**k up.” He went on to suggest that his gay fans are too good to expose themselves to HIV.

“They got class,” he said. “They ain’t sucking no d**k in no parking lot.”

But, on Tuesday night, DaBaby took a different tone. "Anybody who done ever been effected by AIDS/HIV y’all got the right to be upset, what I said was insensitive even though I have no intentions on offending anybody. So my apologies. But the LGBT community… I ain’t trippin on y’all, do you. y’all business is y’all business.

"Other than that y’all cheer the f**k up & be proud of who you are cuz you can’t make me feel less of myself."

This article has been updated since it was first published.