Ed Sheeran Is Filming A Documentary

A documentary about Ed Sheeran is currently in production, the singer has revealed.

“We are shooting a documentary at the minute about my life and there was a big conversation about what we include,” Sheeran reportedly told UK tabloid The Sun. “As it is honest . . . there is no point in putting something in if there is something detrimental to my life.”

Sheeran said he chooses to live in Suffolk, England instead of New York or Los Angeles, where he would be constantly in the celebrity spotlight. “At home I am a friend, a dad, a husband, a son,” he said. “You can’t bring celebrity baggage to home.”

The singer’s Mathematics Tour, which kicked off in April, is scheduled to run until 2026. (He will be in Toronto and Vancouver next summer.) Sheeran is also releasing a new album, Subtract, early in the new year.

“The pressure of every album having to be this gargantuan pop machine is off,” he said. “I have had five of them now and now is the time to explore doing stuff and taking risks. I am going to be on a stadium tour for years, so even if put out an album and it bombs, I’m still playing to 90,000 people a night.”