Ed Sheeran Works Shift At The LEGO Store, Teases Possible New Album

Stars are just like us... in that they really want to work blue-collared jobs at least for one day. First Lana Del Rey poured coffee and served flapjacks at Waffle House, now Ed Sheeran is selling Dreamzzz and Haunted Mansion sets for LEGO.

The singer-songwriter made a surprise appearance at the LEGO store in Minnesota's Mall of America over the weekend. With an official LEGO nametag on, Sheeran joined in as an official "brick specialist," helping the LEGO team with sales, but also signing boxes and posing for photos with shocked fans.

But he also picked up a guitar and performed his early hit "Lego House," because how could he not?

Sheeran posted a short video about the experience on Instagram, saying, "Right, I'm here at the Mall of America in Minnesota and I have my LEGO outfit on. I'm going to be a brick specialist at the Lego store and play 'Lego House.'"

He also handed out special minifigs of himself with a shirt that reads "Autumn Is Coming," which he's been using to tease new music at his recent concerts. Both fans and the media are speculating that this could mean another new Ed album is coming in the next few months.

See it below.