Elton John Expected To Break Record For Top-Grossing Tour

Elton John is set to smash Ed Sheeran’s record for the top grossing concert tour ever.

According to Billboard Boxscore, the 75-year-old’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour has grossed a staggering $749.9 million (all figures U.S.) since it launched in 2018 – putting him about $26.5 million away from Sheeran’s Divide Tour haul.

John still has 60 shows to go, from January through July.

Farewell Yellow Brick Road recently surpassed U2’s 360 Tour ($736.4 million) to take second place.

The tour included 20 shows in Canada – in Vancouver, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa Montreal and Quebec City. In Toronto alone, John performed for more than 305,000 fans over six shows.

Earlier this year, Pollstar ranked John as the third-biggest touring act of the past 40 years behind The Rolling Stones and U2, with $1.7 billion in revenues.