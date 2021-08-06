EXO's Xiumin Tests Positive For COVID-19

Xiumin, a member of South Korean-Chinese boy band EXO, has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

In a statement, SM Entertainment said the 31-year-old singer and actor tested negative on July 29 but then tested positive on Aug. 5.

“As a result, EXO members and staff members are also self-isolating while waiting for the results of COVID-19 tests,” it said. “Xiumin will immediately stop all schedules and actively follow the instructions and procedures of the quarantine authorities.”

SM Entertainment added: “We apologize for causing concern to many people, and we will do our best to ensure the health and safety of all our artists and staff by thoroughly following the quarantine guidelines.”

The company did not disclose if Xiumin was vaccinated.

Xiumin has been in rehearsals for the Korean premiere of the musical Hadestown. “All of the cast and staff involved will be tested for COVID-19,” read the statement.

Last month, Korean rapper Minhyuk of BtoB shared his COVID-19 experience with fans in an Instagram Live.

“My fever, headache, and cough were really severe,” he said. “I was basically out of my mind for about a week. My head hurt so much that it really felt like it would shatter.

“I want to tell you this … I want to urge you to please be careful, really.”