Fans React To Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello At Coachella

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello got tongues wagging this past weekend when they were spotted locking lips at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California.

But, was it a rekindkling of "SHAWMILA” or simply a public display of civility by two people who have a connection? Afterall, when they announced their uncoupling in November 2021, they said: "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends."

CAMILLA CABELLO AND SHAWN MENDES REUNITING AT COACHELLA ANG THEY KISSED!!!! pic.twitter.com/NkfJLdjdGl — IKONIC WITH A K (@parkbtchalexa) April 16, 2023

The exes were snapped packing on PDA during Burna Boy’s set on Friday night while surrounded by a group of friends.

Us Weekly quoted an “insider” as reporting that Mendes “had his arm around her waist as they walked to the stage” and “Camila was nuzzling her face into Shawn’s shoulders and they looked like a couple.

"They also kissed and were making out during Burna Boy’s final song.”

According to ET, Mendes and Camila are not back together. "They knew they were both heading to Coachella and had plans to meet up and hangout," a source is quoted as saying. "Shawn and Camila had been in touch the last few weeks and have cleared the air about their breakup. There is still a connection between them and both of them shared they still care about one another.

"Shawn and Camila let loose during night one of Coachella and were just having fun."

TMZ posted a clip it claimed shows Mendes pushing Cabello away as she was grinding up against him. “We're told the shove-off here happened after they were kissing and flirting in the crowd – and that Shawn walked away from her after this ... with Camila seemingly going after him,” the outlet reported, citing an “eyewitness.”

I will say one thing about them bringing Shawmilla back and that is that Shawn looks completely unhappy in anything I‘ve seen from Coachella so far. — julie will face the music×͜×🏁 (@louisbluefish) April 15, 2023

I don’t know how I feel about shawmilla. — Rosa ⭐️ (@MendesVoicenote) April 16, 2023

SHAWMILLA IS SHOCKING — leemontea (@sungyeolki) April 16, 2023