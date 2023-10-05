Fifth Harmony Are Not Reuniting... Just Yet

Despite some rumours making the rounds, Fifth Harmony are not getting back together. But Ally Brooke is never saying never.

After Brooke appeared on E! News discussing the *NSYNC reunion, saying that 5H "may be working on something” and acknowledging that a reunion is “closer than we think," the singer has walked back the comments.

On X (formerly Twitter), Brooke cleared things up, tweeting, “I’m thrilled to see there’s a lot of interest surrounding Fifth Harmony. Reunion has many meanings and while there’s no official band reunion happening at the moment, some beautiful friendships and relationships are slowly reuniting in a healing and empowering way.”

Rolling Stone reports that while Brooke and former members Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui and Normani took ownership of the group's name trademark earlier this year, Camila Cabello is no longer part of the Fifth Harmony partnership.

Still, all five members seem to be supporting each other's solo projects. Back in August, when Dinah Jane released her new single "Ya Ya," Cabello supported her on Instagram, posting, "wooooooooo! 💌💌💌"

Fifth Harmony's last performance as a five-piece was for Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve special at the end of 2016. The group announced they were going on an indefinite hiatus on March 19, 2018, after giving it the old college try as a foursome and pursuing solo careers.