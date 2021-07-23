Fire At Mansion Linked To Beyoncé May Have Been Arson

A fire at a New Orleans mansion connected to Beyoncé might have been deliberately set, according to a report.

Flames broke out Wednesday evening at the 95-year-old home in the city’s Garden District, which was purchased for $2.6 million U.S. in 2015 by Sugarcane Park, a company registered to Beyoncé’s management company Parkwood Entertainment LLC.

According to nola.com, the fire began in the kitchen, where investigators found books inside an oven and a gas can. The smoke alarm went off at around the same time someone reported a suspicious person in the area.

Parkwood Entertainment did not respond to a request for comment from nola.com and Beyoncé’s manager said he was unaware of the fire and declined comment.