Flea Explains Why He Doesn't Like Posing For Pics With Fans
Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea said last week that he’s not big on posing for pics with fans.
“We are always down to talk and chat, asking for a photo ruins it instantly,” the musician tweeted in response to fan Luke Vesely, who gushed about a positive interaction with Flea and Anthony Kiedis before a recent concert.
When someone asked Flea what’s wrong with fans asking for pics, he replied: “There’s is nothing wrong with it. But it ruins having actual conversation. It is a transaction.”
Someone commented: “Posing for a quick picture shouldn’t be a chore … I’m pretty sure you’ve wanted photos alongside your heroes???”
Flea responded: “I have never asked anyone to take a photo with me once in my life.”
