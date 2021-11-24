Gavilán Rayna Russom Leaves LCD Soundsystem

LCD Soundsystem‘s Gavilán Rayna Russom has opened up about her decision to leave the group.

“My [solo] work has grown to a point where I’m not able to put it aside for a couple of years and go on tour with LCD, or double up,” Russom told Pitchfork. “It just reached a natural point based on some concerns I’ve had for a really long time.”

The 47-year-old artist, who came out as transgender in 2017 said the split was “absolutely” amicable. “It’s not about people or personalities,” she said.

Russom joined LCD Soundsystem in 2003 and played on 2010’s This Is Happening and 2017’s American Dream. She has also released several solo albums.