Gene Simmons Says KISS Will Continue In A Different Form

Gene Simmons says KISS won’t end when the band’s farewell tour does.

Simmons, who turns 73 this month, told Dean Delray on Let There Be Talk that KISS will live on in a different form.

“KISS will continue in ways that even I haven’t thought of,” he said. “But I can conceive of… you know, the Blue Man Group and Phantom Of The Opera tours around the world with different personnel.

“There could and should be a KISS show, kind of a live on stage with effects and everything else, but also semi-autobiographical thing about four knuckleheads off the streets of New York that ends with the last third as a full-blown celebration of… a full-on performance. Not with us. Although, not a problem stepping in every once in a while."

The End of the Road World Tour kicked off on Jan. 31, 2019 in Vancouver and was paused in mid-March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tour resumed in August 2021 and there are currently shows scheduled until Nov. 30 in Tokyo.

Simmons was asked if KISS will do its final show in New York City’s Central Park.

“I don’t know. We don’t know if it’s New York. You could have good reasons why it should be … but the important thing is when it’s the last show, it’ll be the last show,” he said. “KISS the touring band will stop. But the touring band.

“KISS will continue in other ways. I have no problems with four deserving 20-year-olds sticking the makeup back on and hiding their identity.”