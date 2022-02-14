Get Your Heart On: How To Make A Valentine's Playlist

It's Valentine’s Day and you can set the mood with flowers, chocolate, jewelry – or the gift of music.

The perfect romatic playlist is just a click away.

Of course, we won't judge you if you want to make your own Valentine's playlist to express certain feelings.

To avoid spending this Valentine’s Day listening to Céline Dion belt out “All By Myself” on repeat while clutching a pint of Mint Chocolate Chip (not that there’s anything wrong with that), here are some helpful tips and song suggestions guaranteed to get your heart on:

KNOW YOUR AUDIENCE

You’re setting the mood with your Valentine’s playlist but make sure it doesn’t only reflect your musical tastes.

Guys, not every girl considers Def Leppard’s “Pour Some Sugar On Me” to be a love song. A little Shawn Mendes in the mix shows her you care.

And girls, if you think all he wants to hear is Shawn Mendes or BTS, well, he’s probably never going to be anything more than a BFF.

Also, when putting together your Valentine’s playlist, it’s a good idea to include some songs from artists that your significant other finds attractive. Smart guys know it’s better that she’s picturing Niall Horan than Neil Young.

KNOW YOUR MUSIC

Carefully review the lyrics of the songs on your Valentine’s playlist rather than simply going by titles. For example, “I Will Always Love You” is a nice sentiment but the song is actually a break-up ballad.

Song choices are also critical because you don’t want to make musical promises you can’t keep. The late Meat Loaf knew where to draw the line and so should you. “I would do anything for love,” he sang, “but I won't do that. No, I won't do that.”

So, while Bruno Mars’ “Versace On The Floor” will undoubtedly set the right mood, “Grenade” sends the wrong message about the depth of your commitment. “Throw my head on a blade for ya (yeah yeah) / I'd jump in front of a train for ya (yeah yeah)?” Yeah yeah, not so much.

Similarly, avoid The Proclaimers if you’re not willing to walk 500 miles — and 500 more — just to be the man who walked 1,000 miles to fall down at their door.

DON’T BE SO SERIOUS

Your playlist needs some retro fun amidst all those sappy proclamations of love. Nothing breaks the ice quite like Right Said Fred’s “I’m Too Sexy” or Joe Cocker’s version of “You Can Leave Your Hat On.”

But, know your campy classics! Valentine’s may not be the best night to blast a certain 1994 single by 20 Fingers feat. Gillette or, frankly, anything by Sir Mix A Lot.

SONG SUGGESTIONS

Now that you know how to curate the perfect Valentine’s playlist, it’s time to wade through the endless choice of love songs.

Here are some suggestions, customized for every situation you may find yourself in right now:

In a relationship...

If you’re celebrating Valentine’s with the love of your life, your one-and-only… it’s time to celebrate that connection in a big way. You can go back to feeling complacent and resented on the 15th — for this one night, it’s all about your pure, unconditional love for each other.

“First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” — Roberta Flack

“I Knew I Loved You” — Savage Garden

“Endless Love” - Luther Vandross & Mariah Carey

“(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher” — Jackie Wilson

“You’re My First, My Last, My Everything” — Barry White

“Everything I Do (I Do It For You)” — Bryan Adams

“You’re Still The One” — Shania Twain

“Unchained Love” — Righteous Brothers

Keeping it casual...

You’ve only recently started dating and this is your first Valentine’s together? Or maybe you made the bold move to have your first date on Valentine’s? These tracks are light on the “I love you” and heavy on the “I want you.”

“Your Body Is A Wonderland” — John Mayer

“Let’s Get It On” — Marvin Gaye

“I’ll Make Love To You” — Boyz II Men

“Boom Boom Boom (Let’s Go Back To My Room)” — Paul Lekakis

Freshly single...

This is your first Valentine’s Day since breaking up? Your boo is now a “who?!” It’s probably going to be a tough night for you so instead of drunk-texting your ex or using his car headlights for batting practice, play these songs.

“Forget You” — Cee Lo Green

“Irreplaceable” — Beyonce

“I Will Survive” — Gloria Gaynor

“It’s Not Right But It’s Okay” — Whitney Houston

“Dancing On My Own” — Robyn

“We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” — Taylor Swift

Going solo...

Do you feel like Cupid and his bedazzled holiday mean nothing? Could you possibly care less about getting over-priced chocolates in a heart-shaped box? Does the thought of a flower delivery make you throw up a bit inside your mouth? You’re not alone. Well, actually, you probably are alone.

“Somebody To Love” — Queen

“She Bop” — Cyndi Lauper

“I Touch Myself” — Divinyls

“Dancing With Myself” — Billy Idol

“Hands To Myself” — Selena Gomez

This is an updated version of a previously-published article.