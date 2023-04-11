Gordon Lightfoot Cancels Shows Due To Health
Gordon Lightfoot has cancelled his 2023 concert schedule due to his health.
The 84-year-old Canadian singer-songwriter is experiencing “some health-related issues,” according to a statement from his reps and he “continues to focus on his recovery.”
No details about his condition were disclosed.
Lightfoot had 18 concerts scheduled in the U.S. this month as well as in June and September. He was scheduled to perform in Kitchener, Ont. in October.
