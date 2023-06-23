Gorillaz Cancels U.S. Tour Due To 'Scheduling Conflicts'

Gorillaz announced Thursday the cancellation of a mini-tour that was set to include Canada’s Kaytranada.

“Due to scheduling conflicts and circumstances beyond our control, the previously announced Gorillaz shows in September have been cancelled,” read an email sent to ticket holders.

The virtual band, fronted by Damon Albarn, was going to do shows in Los Angeles, Austin, Chicago and Boston in September in support of the February release Cracker Island.

“We are gutted not to be able to perform for you this year. We were really looking forward to it and we hope to get back to you again as soon as we can,” read a message to fans. “We love our Gorillaz family and we can’t wait to see you again.”

In addition to Kaytranada, Lil Yachty and Remi Wolf were also going to perform.