Grammy Awards 'Likely' To Be Delayed: Report

The 64th annual Grammy Awards could be postponed or moved to an outdoor venue due to the risk posed by the omicron variant, according to reports.

Billboard cited multiple unnamed sources as saying it is “looking likely” that the Jan. 31 show at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles will be pushed to a later date.

Following the Billboard report, Page Six claimed producers were looking at holding the Grammys at the open-air Hollywood Bowl.

A spokesperson for the Recording Academy, which stages the Grammys, said no decision has been made.

Last year’s Grammys was scheduled for Jan. 31 at what is now Crypto.com Arena but, with weeks to go, the show was scaled down and moved to March 14 at the Los Angeles Convention Center due to COVID-19.

Nominations for this year's Grammys were announced in November.