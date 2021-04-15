Grammy Viewers Complain To U.S. Regulator About Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) received more than 1,000 complaints – evidently from people unaware how remote controls work – about Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s performance at the 63rd Grammy Awards.

“In an environment where Mr. Potato Head, Dr. Seuss, Peter Pan, etc. are being removed from public viewing, it is hard to tolerate much less stomach the performance of Cardi B at the Grammys,” read one complaint, according to Rolling Stone. “It was disgusting and [the] thought of young children possibly viewing it horrifies me.”

Other viewers slammed the performance, which aired at around 10:15 p.m. ET, as “pornographic” and “vulgar.” The rap stars did a racy medley of Megan’s “Body” and “Savage,” Cardi’s “Up” and their collaboration “WAP.”

One viewer told the FCC that they were “stunned” to watch the performance and vowed to take legal action against everyone involved. “This was a disgusting display of nothing more than sluts being sluts,” they fumed. “Is this going to continue? If so, I certainly want to know who to contact to file a lawsuit against the performers, the network, and any and all persons, corporations, etc who either directly or indirectly participated in this display of pornography.

“If you do not do anything about this, I will need to seek legal advice regarding any action I may take against you.”

Another viewer felt “violated” by the sexually-charged performance by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. Identifying herself as “a massage therapist with deep respect for the human body,” she claimed she “found myself crying myself to sleep wondering how this could be allowed on television.”

The viewer – who apparently does not know how to switch to a different channel or turn her television off – complained to the FCC that “many kids still awake at that time and even non-consenting adults were unexpectedly staring at pure objectification of women at its finest.”

MORE: CBS Slammed For Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B Grammys Performance

The day after the March broadcast of the Grammys, the U.S.-based National Center on Sexual Exploitation slammed CBS for broadcasting the performance by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

“In a performance that could have been cut from a hardcore pornography film, CBS allowed a glamourization of stripping and prostitution to be broadcast in front of a national audience – a portion of which were children – for no other reason than for TV ratings,” said Dawn Hawkins, senior vice president and executive director, in a statement.