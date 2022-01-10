'Grease' Prequel Series Set To Begin Filming In Vancouver

A prequel series to the 1978 big screen adaptation of Grease is scheduled to begin filming later this month in Vancouver.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, for U.S. streaming service Paramount+, is set four years before Grease and focuses on the titular group of four friends at Rydell High.

Casting details have not yet been revealed. (In the movie, the Pink Ladies were played by Stockard Channing, Didi Conn, Jamie Donnelly and Dinah Manoff.)

Rise of the Pink Ladies will feature new original music from Justin Tranter, who has penned hits for stars like Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber. Jamal Sims (RuPaul’s Drag Race) will choreograph the musical numbers.

Grease, starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, was a box office hit and spawned a top-selling soundtrack album. In 2016, a live TV version of the musical starred Julianne Hough, Aaron Tveit and Vanessa Hudgens.

Production of Rise of the Pink Ladies is scheduled to run until June 22.