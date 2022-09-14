Grimes Updates Fans On Collab With The Weeknd

Grimes updated fans this week on the status of “Sci-Fi,” her collaboration with fellow Canadian singer The Weeknd.

Fans have been waiting for the song since late last year, when Grimes replied on Discord to someone who asked if she would work with The Weeknd. “Hmmmm, surprises for yalls … It's called ‘Sci Fi.’”

Last month, Grimes told Vogue China the song will be out this summer and teased that the video “will be a trip” and “definitely worth watching to the end, listening to the monologues and then getting into the drama.”

With summer almost over, a fan this week tweeted at Grimes asking when the track will be released. She replied: “Depends on Abel and Columbia” (referring to The Weeknd by his real name and her record label).

Grimes added that she is recovering from an unspecified health issue.

“I had a rly intense medical situation in the spring so I am relishing the delay tbh,” she explained. “The delay is kinda convenient cuz I’m just getting back to health.”