Halsey Explains Why She Shared Preferred Pronouns

Halsey explained on Monday why she added her preferred pronouns “she/they” to her Instagram bio earlier this month.

“For those asking … I am happy with either pronouns,” Halsey wrote in an Instagram Story. “The inclusion of ‘they,’ in addition to ‘she,’ feels most authentic to me.

“If you know me at all you know what it means to me to express this outwardly. thanks for being the best.”

Halsey, 26, revealed in January that she and her screenwriter beau Alev Aydin are expecting.

Last month, the pop star – who has previously identified herself as bisexual – shared on social media: “I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about ‘womanhood’ but truly it has levelled my perception of gender entirely. My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that’s all. Doing a remarkable thing. And it’s grand. I hope the feeling lasts.”

In 2019, singer Sam Smith publicly adopted the gender-neutral pronouns "they" or "them."