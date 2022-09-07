Harry Styles Did Not Spit On Chris Pine, Publicist Insists

Here is a lede you likely never expected to read: No, Harry Styles probably did not spit on Chris Pine.

Social media was abuzz Tuesday with speculation that the pop star spat upon Pine as he took his seat next to the actor at the Venice Film Festival screening of their movie Don’t Worry Darling.

“This is a ridiculous story – a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation,” read a statement from Pine’s rep.

“There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.”

Styles has not weighed in, but The Guardian cited a source close to the singer as saying: “This is not true.”

Journalist Matt Ramos sparked the speculation on Monday when he tweeted a video clip of Styles taking his seat next to Pine, who stops clapping and looks down between his legs before smiling. The clip was captioned: “Did Harry Styles just spit on Chris Pine??”