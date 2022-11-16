Harry Styles Fans React After He's Hit In Eye By Candy

Some fans of Harry Styles are appealing to others to stop throwing things at him after the singer was hit in the eye by Skittles.

Styles was on stage at the KIA Forum in Inglewood, California on Monday night when someone pelted the candy at him. In a video clip shared on social media, the “As It Was” star is seen reacting to being hit.

According to The Independent, Styles “continued to touch or rub at his eye and was visibly squinting.”

Pauli Lovejoy, his musical director, said later in an Instagram Live that Styles was not injured “but do me a favour – don’t throw no more Skittles on stage.”

On Tuesday, a rep for Styles asked fans not to throw things at him. “It hurts, so please be conscious,” someone is heard saying in a clip shared on social media. “Yes, you want to attract his attention but you can hurt him.”

ANNOUNCEMENT ABOUT HOW HARRY GOT HURT AND HIS HEAD OF SECURITY TELLING US TO BE CONSCIOUS pic.twitter.com/GWWWx2H63K — victoria TODAY!!! (@curiouslyhoran) November 16, 2022

On social media, there are similar pleas.

“Some of you never learned basic human respect,” tweeted one. “Like can you all STOP throwing stuff at him. If you want Harry to have something, then make sure he wants to catch it or that it will land on stage, not in his body. What the hell. Awful people. AWFUL.”

Another shared: “Don’t throw s**t onstage that’s going to hurt him what the actual f**k is the point of throwing skittles bro Harry Styles is not going to eat your random f**king dirty skittles stop it.”

Someone else wondered “Are you guys f***ing stupid? In what world is that okay?”

I don’t understand why people throw things at singers on stage especially skittles??? What was the reason? it literally hit Harry Styles in the eye and he couldn’t even react. you could tell he was having trouble opening his eye for the rest of the show — taylor loves hailee (@tayloralbanese_) November 15, 2022

STOP THROWING THINGS AT HARRY STYLES OR IM GOING TO THROW A CANNONBALL AT YOU — ANDEAKY (@ANDEAKY) November 16, 2022

WHY WOULD YOU THROW SOMETHING AT HARRY, WHOS MEANT TO BE THE REASON YOUR THERE THAT NIGHT TO SEE HIM BE FANTASTIC. WHY WOULD YOU THROW SOMETHING AT HIS EYE?!?! HARRY STYLES ONE OF THE NICEST CELEBRITYS , ARE YOU PROUD OF YOURSELF? NO THAT HES HURT — charley🤎seeing h and L (@cc_200900) November 15, 2022

Didn’t think I needed to say this: Please don’t throw Skittles. — SKITTLES (@Skittles) November 15, 2022

Last month, Styles took a cringe-inducing hit to the groin from a water bottle someone launched at him during a concert in Chicago. The crowd groaned as Styles bent over, clutching his privates. “Well that’s unfortunate,” he said.

In August, Lady Gaga fans came to her defence on social media after she narrowly avoided being hit in the face by a plush doll while performing in Toronto.

“This is a human being. A talented, inspiring human being,” someone tweeted. “Yes! Yet Lady Gaga is still a human being with thoughts and feelings. Respect her. Do not throw things. Keep your hands and feet to yourself. Do we really need to reiterate things we learnt as mere children? BE NICE.”

Another wrote: “how do some fans think this is okay... this is so dangerous and sad.”