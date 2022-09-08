Harry Styles Jokes About Spitting On Chris Pine

Harry Styles made light of recent social media speculation during his concert in New York City on Wednesday night.

“I just popped very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine,” the singer told the crowd. “Fear not, we’re back.”

Harry Styles, at Madison Square Garden, acknowledging spitting on Chris Pine pic.twitter.com/49vcVwrJ0N — J (@jimotheeee) September 8, 2022

Twitter was in a tizzy earlier this week after journalist Matt Ramos tweeted a video clip of Styles taking his seat next to Pine at a Venice Film Festival screening of their film Don’t Worry Darling. Pine stopped clapping and looked down between his legs before smiling. The clip was captioned: “Did Harry Styles just spit on Chris Pine??”

(The clip has since been removed from Ramos’ account due to a copyright claim.)

Pine’s rep shot down speculation that Styles spat on Pine.

“This is a ridiculous story – a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation,” read a statement.

“There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.”

This weekend, Styles will attend the world premiere of My Policeman at the Toronto International Film Festival. According to David Friend of The Canadian Press, festival organizers have said that journalists who wish to attend the press conference for the film must submit questions in advance and “no cameras or filming of any kind will be permitted.”