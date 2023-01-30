Harry Styles To Perform At Grammys

Harry Styles has been added to the list of artists performing live at the 65th Grammy Awards on Sunday.

The singer, who is up for six Grammys – including Album, Record and Song of the Year – joins a line-up that includes Lizzo, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy and Sam Smith with Kim Petras.

It will be Styles’ time performing at the Grammys since 2021, when he sang his hit “Watermelon Sugar.”

Styles was previously announced as a performer at the Brit Awards on Feb. 11. There, he is nominated for Artist of the Year, Album of the Year (Harry’s House), Best Pop/R&B Act and Song of the Year (“As It Was”).

On Friday, Adele addressed rumours that she was skipping the Grammys, where she is up for seven awards. "I am going to the Grammys," she told the audience at her Las Vegas residency show. "I would never miss the Grammys. I would never be as disrespectful to the Grammys or to other artists."

The Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah, will take place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Beyoncé leads the way with nine nominations. If she wins at least four categories, she will beat record-holder Georg Solti, the late conductor who earned 31 Grammys.

Check out all the nominations here.