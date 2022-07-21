Harry Styles Toronto Bound For World Premiere Of 'My Policeman'?

Harry Styles will likely be walking the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) for the world premiere of My Policeman.

The film, directed by Michael Grandage has been selected for the 47th edition of TIFF, which runs Sept. 8 to 18.

Styles plays Tom Burgess, a closeted English police officer in the 1950s who marries a woman (Emma Corrin) while carrying on a relationship with a museum curator (David Dawson). Linus Roache plays the older version of Styles’ character and Rupert Everett is the older version of Dawson’s.

Based on the 2012 Bethan Roberts novel of the same name, My Policeman is scheduled to open in cinemas on Oct. 21 and will stream on Prime Video beginning Nov. 4. TIFF has not yet announced the date for the world premiere.

Styles will be in New York City for concerts on Sept. 10, 14 and 15 – leaving him with plenty of time to fly into Toronto to support the film.

The pop star brings his Love On Tour to Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on Aug. 15 and 16.