Heinz Introduces New Taylor Swift-Inspired Condiment

Heinz is getting in on the budding Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce romance with a new flavour inspired by Swift's "seemingly" preferred dipping sauces.

A photo circulating of Swift at the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday with a plate of chicken and two sauces went viral after one fan account captioned it, "Taylor Swift was eating a piece of chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch!"

The phrase "ketchup and seemingly ranch" immediately caught on, becoming a popular meme and joke across social media. First it was the Empire State Building changing colours to red and white, next it was Heinz announcing it's new Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch dressing.

The condiment giant posted an image on Instagram of the product with the caption, "It’s a new Era for Heinz. Introducing Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch. Limited-edition bottles coming soon."

In a statement given to the Independent, a spokesperson for Heinz explained that the product will be released in a very limited number that pays tribute to both Swift, whose lucky number is 13, and Kelce, who wears number 87 for the Chiefs. Add those numbers together and you get?

“In honour of #Traylor, Heinz (Arrowhead Stadium’s supplier of both Ketchup AND Ranch) is creating a ‘Taylor’s Version’ of its iconic Kranch sauce and releasing 100 bottles of Limited-Edition ‘Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch’ sauce,” the spokesperson said.

Of course, the ketchup-ranch previously existed as Heinz's own Kranch dressing, but there's no denying the power of Traylor, and really, Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch has a nice ring to it.