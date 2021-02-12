How To Make A Perfect Valentine's Playlist

Valentine’s Day is here but, this year, you are almost certainly staying at home with your loved one (or sitting alone clutching a tear-filled pint of Ben & Jerry's while listening to Céline Dion belt out “All By Myself.”)

Either way, make music part of the pandemic's most romantic night. Here is some advice on how to set the mood with the perfect Valentine’s playlist.

KNOW YOUR AUDIENCE

Make sure the playlist you make doesn’t only reflect your musical tastes.

Guys, not every girl considers Def Leppard’s “Pour Some Sugar On Me” to be a love song. A little Shawn Mendes or Ed Sheeran in the mix will show her you care.

And girls, if you think all he wants to hear is Shawn Mendes or Niall Horan, well, he’s probably never going to be anything more than a friend.

KNOW YOUR MUSIC

Be sure to listen to the lyrics of the songs you’re putting on your playlist because not everything that seems romantic is romantic.

For example, the titular chorus of “I Will Always Love You” is a nice sentiment but the song is about breaking-up.

You’re also going to want to avoid love songs that border on stalker songs – like Lionel Richie’s “Hello” and The Police’s “Every Breath You Take.”

KEEP IT REAL

Don’t include songs that put unrealistic expectations on you.

While Bruno Mars’ “Versace On The Floor” will undoubtedly set the right mood, “Grenade” sends the wrong message about the depth of your commitment. “Throw my head on a blade for ya (yeah yeah) / I'd jump in front of a train for ya (yeah yeah)?” Yeah yeah, not so much.

Similarly, avoid The Proclaimers if you’re not willing to walk 500 miles — and 500 more — just to be the man who walked 1,000 miles to fall down at her door. Plus, you really shouldn't be going anywhere right now.

LIGHTEN UP

Your playlist needs some retro fun amidst all those sappy proclamations of love. Nothing breaks the ice quite like Right Said Fred’s “I’m Too Sexy” or Joe Cocker’s version of “You Can Leave Your Hat On.”

But, know your campy classics! Valentine’s may not be the best night to blast a certain 1994 single by 20 Fingers feat. Gillette or, frankly, anything by Sir Mix A Lot.

SONG SUGGESTIONS

Now that you know how to curate the perfect Valentine’s playlist, it’s time to wade through the endless choice of love songs. Here are some suggestions, customized for every situation you may find yourself in right now:

In a relationship...

If you’re celebrating Valentine’s with the love of your life, your one-and-only… it’s time to celebrate that connection in a big way. You can go back to feeling complacent and resented on the 15th — for this one night, it’s all about your pure, unconditional love for each other.

“First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” — Roberta Flack

“I Knew I Loved You” — Savage Garden

“Endless Love” - Luther Vandross & Mariah Carey

“You’re My First, My Last, My Everything” — Barry White

“You’re Still The One” — Shania Twain

“Everything I Do (I Do It For You)” — Bryan Adams

Keeping it casual...

Hooking up during a pandemic is discouraged but maybe you recently started dating – masks are the new "protection" – and you want to go light on the “I love you” and heavy on the “I want you.”

“Your Body Is A Wonderland” — John Mayer

“Let’s Get It On” — Marvin Gaye

“I’ll Make Love To You” — Boyz II Men

“Boom Boom Boom (Let’s Go Back To My Room)” — Paul Lekakis

Freshly single...

This is your first Valentine’s Day since breaking up? Your boo is now a who? It’s probably going to be a tough night for you so instead of drunk-texting your ex or using his car headlights for batting practice, play these songs.

“Forget You” — Cee Lo Green

"I Hope" - Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth

“Irreplaceable” — Beyonce

“I Will Survive” — Gloria Gaynor

“It’s Not Right But It’s Okay” — Whitney Houston

“Dancing On My Own” — Robyn

“We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” — Taylor Swift

Going solo...

Do you feel like Cupid and his bedazzled holiday mean nothing? Could you possibly care less about getting over-priced chocolates in a heart-shaped box? Does the thought of a flower delivery make you throw up a bit inside your mouth? You’re not alone. Well, actually, you probably are alone.

“Somebody To Love” — Queen

“She Bop” — Cyndi Lauper

“I Touch Myself” — Divinyls

“Dancing With Myself” — Billy Idol

“Hands To Myself” — Selena Gomez

