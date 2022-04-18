Isaiah Rashad Addresses Apparent Outing

Isaiah Rashad spoke up Saturday about apparently being outed when a video was leaked showing him engaged in sex acts with two men.

“I see all the messages and all that s**t, all the positivity,” the 30-year-old rapper told the crowd during his set at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. "Y’all n****s kept me alive these last couple of months.”

Rashad’s performance began with a video montage of clips in which various people – including fellow rappers Joe Budden and The Game – reacted to the video that appeared online in February.

“It backfired,” one person said. “When his video leaked, his streams and everything went up.”

Another voice said: “I’m glad that he can finally be himself.”

Rashad kicks off his Lil Sunny’s Awesome Vacation Tour in Canada next month with stops in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Winnipeg, Toronto, London, Guelph, Montreal and Ottawa.