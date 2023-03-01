Jake Owen, Brothers Osborne Added To LASSO Montreal Line-Up

Jake Owen, Brothers Osborne, Gabby Barrett and Elle King will join previously announced headliners Kane Brown and Chris Stapleton at the second annual LASSO Montreal festival this summer.

Also in the line-up announced Wednesday are homegrown acts Dean Brody, Lindsay Ell, Tyler Rich and Jade Eagleson. Francis Degrandpré, who was discovered on the Quebec version of The Voice, will also perform a set, as well as the Acadian trio Les Hay Babies.

More artists are expected to be announced.

The festival takes place Aug. 18 and 19 at Montreal’s Jean-Drapeau Park.

Promoters announced in December that Brown would headline the first night and Stapleton would wrap the fest up.