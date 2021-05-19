Jason Derulo Is A Dad

Only weeks after sharing the news that he was going to be a first-time father, Jason Derulo announced Tuesday that his girlfriend Jena Frumes welcomed their son.

“The happiest day of my life bringing our baby boy (Jason King Derulo) home,” the singer wrote in an Instagram post. “He’s so lucky to have such a strong caring hero of a mother.”

In an Instagram post of her own, Frumes said “our healthy handsome little king” was born May 8. "Life now has so much more meaning & I am so grateful,” she shared. “I’m so so so in love with this little boy he’s everything I never knew I needed.”

Derulo went public on March 28 with the pregnancy, writing: “Couldn’t be more excited for this new chapter in our life.”

The 31-year-old R&B star met Frumes, 27, at a gym before the COVID-19 pandemic began.