Jason Derulo Is Going To Be A Dad

Jason Derulo shared news on Sunday that he is going to be a first-time father.

The singer’s girlfriend, model Jena Frumes, is expecting.

“Couldn’t be more excited for this new chapter in our life,” Derulo wrote in an Instagram post that featured footage of the couple at the Baha Mar resort.

On her Instagram, Frumes shared a pic of Derulo with his hands around her baby bump: "Mom & Dad."

Derulo, 31, met Frumes, 27, at a gym before the COVID-19 pandemic began.