Jason Derulo, Jena Frumes Split After 18 Months

Jason Derulo shared news on Thursday that he and girlfriend Jena Frumes have gone their separate ways.

The split comes only four months after Frumes, 28, welcomed the couple’s only child together, son Jason.

“Jena and I have decided to part ways,” Derulo, 32, tweeted. “She is an amazing mother but we feel being apart at this time will allow us to be the best versions of ourselves and the best parents we could be.”

The couple, who started dating in March 2020, enjoyed a vacation in Italy earlier this month and celebrated their joint birthday in Aspen earlier this week.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday – which she later deleted – Frumes gushed about Derulo. “You are the most handsome, hardworking, talented, silly, loving human ever. You truly make me whole and I’m so grateful for the love we share. You and our mini make me the happiest girl in the world and I can’t wait to make more memories with you guys.

“I know I’m a tough cookie but you make me soft and accept me for who I am and I’m forever grateful for that. Cheers to another year! I love you so much, forever.”