Jess Moskaluke Pairs With Travis Collins On 'Leave Each Other Alone'

Canadian country star Jess Moskaluke’s duet with Australian country singer Travis Collins has been released as a single.

“Leave Each Other Alone,” which appears on Moskaluke’s sophomore studio album The Demos, was written with Zach Abend and Trannie Anderson.

Moskaluke explained, in a release, that the song was intended as a solo track, “but the thought always lingered in my mind that it could be really magical as a duet.”

She added: “Usually when I have these thoughts, I immediately have an artist in mind, but this time was different. I had no idea who would or could deliver this song with the passion it deserved.”

Moskaluke was introduced to Collins at a festival in Australia in 2019. “I heard his incredible voice and in that moment, knew without a doubt who the song had to feature,” she recalled. “I’m so thankful Travis loved this song as much as I do – he really took it to the next level!”

Collins remembers meeting the Saskatchewan singer Down Under. “We hit it off like old friends and I became an instant fan of her voice and songs,” he said, in a release. “Fast forward a year and she sent ‘Leave Each Other Alone’ to me, asking if I’d be interested in singing with her on it.

“I loved this song before the first chorus even hit my ears, and knew it was something I wanted to be part of.”

A video for “Leave Each Other Alone” is set to premiere later this month. In the meantime, listen to the track below: