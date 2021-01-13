Joe Jonas To Make Big Screen Debut In 'Devotion'

Joe Jonas will make his big screen acting debut in Devotion, a Korean War movie that begins production next month in Georgia.

“Let’s get it!! So excited the news is out!,” the singer tweeted on Tuesday. “Can’t wait to start filming.”

Jonas, 31, will play U.S. Navy fighter pilot Marty Goode in the film based on the Adam Makos 2014 book Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship and Sacrifice, which tells the true story of fighter pilots Jesse Brown (Jonathan Majors) and Tom Hudner (Glen Powell) and how their friendship was tested when one was shot down behind enemy lines.

The singer’s younger brother Nick Jonas portrayed U.S. Navy aviation machinist Bruno Gaido in the 2019 WWII movie Midway, which was largely shot in Montreal. Their fellow pop star Harry Styles made his big screen acting debut as a soldier in the 2017 WWII drama Dunkirk.

Jonas starred with his brothers in two made-in-Ontario Camp Rock TV movies and the series Jonas. Devotion will mark his first dramatic role and he will be able to get some tips from his wife, actress Sophie Turner.