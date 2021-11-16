John Mayer Responds To Nasty Message From Taylor Swift Fan

John Mayer – who is still roasted on social media for dating Taylor Swift more than a decade ago – appears to have recently responded to cruelty with kindness.

The 44-year-old singer was targeted by a Swift fan named Alondra who slid into his DMs and wrote: “f**k yourself you ugly b**ch i hope you choke on something.” Nearly 12 hours later, she messaged: “answer me you b**ch.”

Mayer appears to have done just that.

“Hi Alondra, it’s John. I’ve been getting so many messages like these the past couple of days. I decided to choose your message at random to reply to. You can feel free to screen shot, share in any way you like if you want.

“I’m not upset, I just tend to have a curious mind and feel compelled to ask. Do you really hope that I die?”

Alondra quickly apologized and insisted she doesn’t want Mayer to die.

“It’s okay. I wanted to understand,” he wrote. “So it’s a fun thing people are doing without taking into account that I might see it and be affected by it?”

Mayer quipped “there was some healing here today!” and encouraged Alondra to “go forth and live happy and healthy!”

Alondra shared the conversation with Mayer on her Instagram account (@hoeforlouaylor), which she deleted after receiving her share of vitriol from complete strangers.

“people are hating on me,” she wrote. "i wanted to let you guys know that i’m only 15 so let’s not send death death threats to me. also i apologized to john many times. i didn’t expect him to see my message he saw it 2 minutes after i sent it right before i was gonna delete it.”

On Twitter, a devoted Swift fan named Alondra identifies herself as being 21 years old. On Nov. 12, she tweeted: "f**k john mayer too, i ain't forget about you hoe." (She also referred to another Swift ex, actor. Jake Gyllenhaal. "jake we're going to f**king fight if i ever see you in public.")

The hate for Mayer was seemingly sparked by last week’s release of Red (Taylor’s Version). Swift's previous album Speak Now included a track titled "Dear John," which is assumed to be about him.

This article has been updated since it was first published.