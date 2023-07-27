Jonas Brothers Extend Tour, Add New Canadian Dates

Jonas Brothers need more Canada in their lives. Nick, Joe and Kevin just announced an additional five Canadian dates to their North American tour.

Billed as "Five Albums. One Night." THE TOUR kicks off in the Bronx, NY on August 12. The first Canadian show is at Rogers Centre in Toronto on August 19. With this new announcement the Jo-Bros will also play Vancouver's Rogers Arena (November 11), Edmonton's Rogers Place (November 14), Winnipeg's Canada Life Centre (November 16), Ottawa's Canadian TIre Centre (November 29), and finally, Montreal's Bell Centre (December 1).

They also announced their first ever tour of Australia for 2024, so if you're down under, g

Tickets for the show will be available next week, however, fans can register for the August 3 presale starting today until July 31 by visiting this link. Tickets will be open to the general public next Friday, August 4.

THE TOUR Canadian dates:

08/19 Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

11/11 Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

11/14 Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

11/16 Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

11/29 Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

12/01 Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre