Jonas Brothers Extend Tour, Add New Canadian Dates
Jonas Brothers need more Canada in their lives. Nick, Joe and Kevin just announced an additional five Canadian dates to their North American tour.
Billed as "Five Albums. One Night." THE TOUR kicks off in the Bronx, NY on August 12. The first Canadian show is at Rogers Centre in Toronto on August 19. With this new announcement the Jo-Bros will also play Vancouver's Rogers Arena (November 11), Edmonton's Rogers Place (November 14), Winnipeg's Canada Life Centre (November 16), Ottawa's Canadian TIre Centre (November 29), and finally, Montreal's Bell Centre (December 1).
They also announced their first ever tour of Australia for 2024, so if you're down under, g
Tickets for the show will be available next week, however, fans can register for the August 3 presale starting today until July 31 by visiting this link. Tickets will be open to the general public next Friday, August 4.
THE TOUR Canadian dates:
08/19 Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
11/11 Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
11/14 Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
11/16 Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
11/29 Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
12/01 Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
Here we go!! We are stoked to add more dates for THE TOUR in the US, Europe and making our way to Australia for the first time! For all North American shows you can now register for Verified Fan until July 31st at 10PM ET at https://t.co/CjvOnTOPUg for your chance to purchase… pic.twitter.com/JOo9Z55KNv— Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) July 27, 2023
