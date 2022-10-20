Joni Mitchell Will Return To Stage Next Year

Canadian music icon Joni Mitchell plans to perform her first headline show in 23 years next summer.

On Wednesday’s episode of The Daily Show, singer Brandi Carlile said Mitchell will play the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Washington on June 10.

“No one’s been able to buy a ticket to see Joni Mitchell play in 20 years,” said Carlile, “so this is enormous … and she is going to crush it!”

Mitchell, who turns 79 next month, has not done a full show since the Both Sides Now tour in 2000. The singer-songwriter suffered a brain aneurysm in 2015.

Mitchell made a surprise appearance in July at the Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island, where she performed with Carlile, Marcus Mumford, Wynonna Judd, Lucius, Blake Mills and Taylor Goldsmith while seated in a chair.

She has also made a number of public appearances in recent years, including accepting the 2022 MusiCares Person of the Year honour in April and the Kennedy Center Honours last December.

On The Daily Show, Carlile said Mitchell has hosted “Joni Jams” for several years.

In April, Harry Styles talked about performing Mitchell’s 1971 classic “River” at her house.