Justin Bieber Cancels More Tour Dates

Justin Bieber broke the news Tuesday that he is pulling the plug on his Justice World Tour.

“I need to make my health the priority right now,” Bieber wrote, in a message to fans. “So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better.”

In June, Bieber announced he was halting his tour for health reasons and later revealed he was diagnosed Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a condition caused by a virus that infects the facial nerve near one ear. In addition to facial paralysis, it can cause hearing loss and a painful shingles rash.

A total of 15 shows were scrapped, including two in Toronto. In Tuesday’s message, Bieber said he tried to resume touring. “I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me,” he explained. “This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil. After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me.”

Bieber did not say how many dates will be impacted by his decision. He has 29 concerts scheduled up until early December and is set to be back on the road from Jan. 11 to March 25.

Announced in December 2019 as the Changes tour, it included September 2020 stops in Ottawa, Quebec City, Toronto and Montreal. In April 2020, Bieber was forced to postpone the tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic – and pushed the Canadian stops to July 2021. Then in May 2021, Bieber announced his tour was postponed again and bumped the shows in Canada to March 2022.

In 2017, Bieber pulled the plug on his Purpose World Tour with 15 shows to go – including two in Toronto – because, he said, he was burned out.