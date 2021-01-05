Justin Bieber Denies He's Studying To Be A Minister

OK! Magazine has deleted from its website an article headlined “A Higher Purpose! Justin Bieber Is Studying To Become A ‘Full-Fledged Minister’ At Hillsong Church.”

This comes hours after Bieber took to Instagram Stories to trash the story as “fake news.”

According to the “exclusive” report last week, “the superstar, who’s been a devoted member of the controversial, celeb-favoured Hillsong Church for years, is studying to become a minister.” OK! quoted an unnamed source as saying Bieber “says he owes it to the church.”

The website described the Canadian singer as “an active member” of Hillsong Church.

On Monday, Bieber wrote: “Im not studying to be a minister or anything even close to that. Have no desire for that. This is fake news.

“And BTW Hillsong is not my church… for clarity I am a part of Churchome” (a non-denominational church based in Washington State.

Bieber and his wife Hailey have distanced themselves from Hillsong since the November dismissal of Carl Lentz, who was caught cheating on his wife.

OK! unpublished the article from its website. The magazine is part of the same company that publishes celebrity magazines like Closer, In Touch, Star and Us Weekly.