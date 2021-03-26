Justin Bieber Releases 'Triple Chucks Deluxe' Edition Of 'Justice'

A week after delivering Justice, Justin Bieber has released a "Triple Chucks Deluxe" version with six additional tracks.

In addition to a song titled “Lifetime” – co-written by Bieber’s longtime manager Scott “Scooter” Braun – there are collaborations with Lil Uzi Vert, Jaden Smith, DaBaby and Tori Kelly.

“Wish You Would” features Quavo, who was on Bieber’s 2020 single “Intentions.”

The original Justice was released on March 19, only 13 months after the release of Changes and exactly 11 years after his debut My World 2.0.

All eyes will be on the Billboard 200 chart next week, where Justice could be the Canadian singer’s eighth No. 1.

Bieber’s latest singles have so far failed to catch fire. “Hold On” had a disappointing debut at No. 26 on the Billboard Hot 100 last week and “Anyone” managed to hit No. 6 but fell to No. 38 last week.

Bieber released Justice with a video for "Peaches" featuring fellow Canadian singer Daniel Caesar and Giveon.