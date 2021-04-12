Justin Bieber's 'Justice' Returns To No. 1 In U.S.

Justin Bieber’s album Justice returned to the top of the U.S. chart in its third week of release, giving the Canadian pop star his first multi-week No. 1 in more than a decade.

The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 but was then knocked down one spot by Rod Wave’s SoulFly.

Justice is now Bieber’s first album to spend more than one week in the top spot since his 2010 debut My World 2.0, which spent four nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1.

All six of Bieber’s studio albums have topped the U.S. albums chart, as well as 2011’s Never Say Never: The Remixes and 2013’s Believe Acoustic. Last February, Bieber became the youngest artist to earn seven No. 1 albums, breaking a record set nearly 60 years ago by Elvis Presley.

The latest Billboard 200 chart, dated April 17, will be published Tuesday. It is compiled using MRC Date for sales and streams in the U.S.

Demi Lovato’s new album Dancing With the Devil… The Art of Starting Over debuted at No. 2.