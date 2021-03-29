Justin Bieber's 'Peaches' Is No. 1 Song In U.S.

Canadian artists had four of the top 10 songs in the U.S. last week.

Topping the Billboard Hot 100 is “Peaches” by Justin Bieber, which features his fellow Canadian singer Daniel Caesar (as well as Giveon). It is Bieber’s seventh No. 1 and first since his collaboration with Ariana Grande, “Stuck With U,” last May.

The 27-year-old celebrated the success of the song by adding a peach tattoo on his neck.

Bieber also had the No. 1 album in the U.S. last week. Justice was the worst-selling album of his career but still managed to top the Billboard 200 chart.

None of the singles from Bieber’s previous album Changes and neither of the first two singles from Justice managed to make it to the top of the Hot 100 (his most recent, “Hold On,” peaked at a disappointing No. 26).

The Weeknd holds the No. 5 and No. 6 positions on the chart with “Save Your Tears” and “Blinding Lights” respectively. The latter has spent a whopping 68 weeks on the chart.

“What’s Next” by Drake is No. 8.

Earlier this month, Drake made history as the first artist ever to have three songs debut in the top three positions on the Hot 100. “What’s Next” from his Scary Hours 2 EP was No. 1 and “Wants And Needs” ft. Lil Baby and “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” ft. Rick Ross were No. 2 and No. 3 respectively.

The Hot 100 is compiled using MRC Data for sales, streams and radio airplay in the U.S. The chart dated April 3 will be published Tuesday.